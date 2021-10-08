Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Netflix Controversy, Embraces Cancel Culture

Dave Chappelle has dismissed the outcry that erupted over controversial jokes made in his newest comedy special that was aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Appearing at a star-studded show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, the comedian did not appear to be bothered by the negative attention he has received lately, after using trans women's bodies and gender identity as punchlines in Netflix's "The Closer." Instead, he embraced cancel culture while also expressing exactly what he thought of social media.

"If this is what being canceled is like, I love it," Chappelle said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"F--k Twitter. F--k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a-s networks," he vented at another point during Thursday's show. "I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life."

Chappelle's remarks may have garnered a standing ovation from the crowd, but in "real life," he was facing backlash from members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, which called for him to be pulled from Netflix after he took jabs at the Black and queer communities.

"With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better," NBJC executive director David Johns said in a statement. "Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull 'The Closer' from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community."

GLAAD also weighed in on Twitter.

"Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities," the organization wrote. "Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree."

Various prominent names in the entertainment industry, including trans actors, writers and producers have spoken out. Among them was Jaclyn Moore, a trans writer, executive producer and showrunner who worked on Netflix's "Dear White People." In a tweet, she threatened a personal boycott.

"I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content."