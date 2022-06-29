Cassidy Hutchinson Is Sticking to Testimony, Her Attorneys Say

Cassidy Hutchison's attorneys say their client is sticking with the testimony she gave to the Jan. 6 panel in a public hearing on Tuesday despite pushback from Republican lawmakers and others involved in events that day.

"Ms. Hutchinson," attorneys Jody Hunt and William Jordan told The Hill on Wednesday, "stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol."

During the events transpiring on Jan. 6, 2021, Hutchinson was working as the top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. For the panel's Tuesday hearing, she offered a series of new details, describing conversations and interactions she had with White House staff while the riots broke out at the Capitol.

In her testimony, Hutchinson recounted that she had been told that former President Donald Trump allegedly lunged at his security detail in the outfitted presidential limo, nicknamed "the Beast," on Jan. 6 and grabbed the steering wheel, demanding he be taken to the Capitol.

Trump fired back, calling her a "phony."

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker'), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down," Trump wrote his Truth Social platform while the hearing was taking place.

Hutchinson said she learned of the motorcade incident from Tony Ornato, Trump's deputy chief of staff, and Robert Engel, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service, on Jan. 6.

Several news outlets have reported that Ornato is prepared to testify and dispute Hutchinson's claim.

"Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told. Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath," Hutchinson's attorney wrote on Twitter.