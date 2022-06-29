×
Tags: Capitol Riot | Investigation

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Pat Cipollone, Former WH Counsel

(AP)

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 07:18 PM EDT

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who previous witnesses have testified was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump's election loss.

The committee said that it required Cipollone's testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

The subpoena came one day after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson offered up new allegations about Trump's behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of people marched on the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden. Trump has long alleged the loss owed much to widespread voter fraud.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


