Tags: trump | jan. 6 | capitol | protest | secret service

Source: Jan. 6 Panel Hasn't Sought Rebuttal to Hutchinson Testimony

cassidy hutchinson testifies at a hearing by house select committee
Cassidy Hutchinson (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 03:45 PM EDT

The House select committee overseeing the hearings for the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol has yet to contact the U.S. Secret Service about challenging Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony from Tuesday — even though USSS officials have publicly volunteered to speak with the committee, as a means of presumably rebutting Hutchinson's claims against former President Donald Trump, according to James Rosen, Newsmax's chief White House correspondent.

Citing a sourced report from Rosen, the Secret Service agents who were present with then-President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in the presidential motorcade vehicle, dubbed "The Beast," are "ready and "eager" to speak with the House panel. 

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, no representative from the House's Jan. 6 panel has contacted the Secret Service about scheduling additional testimony. 

Hutchinson, former aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, took to the stand Tuesday, providing sworn testimony that was billed as "potentially devastating" to former President Trump's case, regarding his role on Jan. 6.

During one part of the discussion, Hutchinson claimed then-President Trump was so "irate" with the Secret Service, while riding in "The Beast" motorcade, that he "lunged" toward the detail.

Hutchinson had also allegedly heard from another staffer, Tony Ornato, that Trump attempted to seize control of the motorcade, even though there's a bulletproof divider separating the driver from the president's party.

However, on Wednesday, Ornato came out with a reported statement, denying all of Hutchinson's claims involving him from Tuesday.

According to Politico, the Jan. 6 committee's "lack of outreach in the days before Hutchinson's hearing is notable because the Secret Service has said Jan. 6 investigators 'can access any documents or witnesses' they deem relevant."

