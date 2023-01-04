California Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Incoming Winter Storms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State prepares for incoming winter storms.

The declaration allows Newsom to utilize the National Guard to assist in disaster response and obtain support from the Federal Highway Administration if required. The state has also gathered equipment and personnel to respond to disasters such as flash flooding, avalanches, and mudflows, Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proclamation comes as the Nation Weather Service projected heavy rain and snow in the coming days. Late December. and last weekend, the state saw two atmospheric rivers that brought high winds and flooding.

The incoming system is projected to bring heavy rain to northern and central California, with potential flooding in the south. The state is at high risk for falling trees, too. The storms had led to two reported deaths — one was a Santa Cruz resident killed by a falling tree — the other was a motorist who drowned in Sacramento County, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Northern California has been subject to high winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said in a statement. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

The governor's office warned residents to avoid non-essential driving Wednesday night and Thursday morning and to create plans if the power goes out.

One city, Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, declared evacuation orders for several neighborhoods.