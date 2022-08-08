×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: death valley | flooding | natural disaster | parks

Death Valley Flooding a '1,000-Year Event'

Death Valley Flooding a '1,000-Year Event'
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.  (National Park Service/Death Valley National Park via AP, File)

By    |   Monday, 08 August 2022 09:28 PM EDT

The National Park Service stated that severe flooding in California's Death Valley over the weekend was "an extremely rare, 1,000-year event," a Monday Facebook post revealed.

In a remarkable course of events, nearly one year's worth of rainfall fell onto the arid landscape over a short three-hour period. The result has been severe road damage throughout the area, making access to some of the park impossible by vehicle.

"The heavy rain that caused the devastating flooding at Death Valley was an extremely rare, 1,000-year event," said meteorologist Daniel Berc.

The news comes after Fox's KVVU-TV 5 reported on Saturday that around 1,000 people were stranded in the park or sheltering in place amid the rainfall. Although there appear to be no injuries, close to 60 cars were stranded under debris.

"Death Valley is an incredible place of extremes," said park overseer Mike Reynolds. "It is the hottest place in the world, and the driest place in North America. This week's 1,000-year flood is another example of this extreme environment. With climate change models predicting more frequent and more intense storms, this is a place where you can see climate change in action!"

According to the park service, roads in and out of Death Valley are expected to remain closed for days to months, with none currently open to recreational travel. Still, California expects to reopen portions of the highway surrounding the park by Tuesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Park Service stated that severe flooding in California's Death Valley over the weekend was "an extremely rare, 1,000-year event," a Monday Facebook post revealed.
death valley, flooding, natural disaster, parks
234
2022-28-08
Monday, 08 August 2022 09:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved