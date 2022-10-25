5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Silicon Valley

The San Francisco Bay area was rattled by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake Tuesday morning.

The earthquake hit at 11:42 am, having its epicenter in San Jose, California. It was felt throughout the Bay Area, as far north as Fairfield, as far east as Stockton, and as far south as Salinas.

This quake is now the largest to hit the area since 2014 in Napa, which damaged buildings and injured more than 100 people. However, there have been no reported injuries or damage as of now.

The quake was followed by a 3.1-magnitude aftershock. Still, the National Weather Service does not anticipate any resulting tsunamis.

Californians have reported the new Shake Alert system provided them with about five or 10 seconds before the quake. Some buildings in the Bay Area were evacuated as a result.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is now evaluating damages or other issues caused by the earthquake. It is also providing assistance as needed.

The Caltrain and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority are operating at reduced speeds. The VTA also announced it will be conducting a survey of its tracks.

