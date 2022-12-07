CBP: Northern Border Apprehensions Significantly Increasing

The number of illegal migrant apprehensions on the northern border is significantly increasing by several hundred percent as the new fiscal year begins.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 334 illegal migrants were apprehended in the Swanton Sector along the Canadian border during October, which is the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, compared to just 43 apprehensions last October.

The number of apprehensions has increased each month since May, jumping from 70 to 93 in June, 142 in July, 179 in August, and 236 in September, resulting in a total of 1,065 apprehensions in fiscal year 2022 compared to a total of just 365 apprehensions in fiscal year 2021, according to the agency.

“Swanton Sector’s October numbers are in,” CBP’s Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted on Twitter Nov. 23. “Three hundred-thirty-four apprehensions from 19 different countries in the first month of the fiscal year; a 676% increase from last year! The upward trend continues.”

Garcia also posted on Twitter Dec. 6 that 139 illegal migrants were arrested in November in that sector.

More than 109,000 illegal migrants came across all sectors of the northern border in Fiscal Year 2022, compared to 27,180 in 2021, and 32,376 in 2020, according to the agency.

In October, almost 16,000 illegal migrants were apprehended along the entire northern border, compared to just 3,728 in 2022, 2,660 in 2021, and 3,834 in 2020.

While the number of illegal northern border crossings is rapidly increasing, the numbers are dwarfed by the majority of about 182,000 southern border crossings in October alone.

Almost 2.8 million illegal migrants crossed the border nationwide in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the CBP.

Despite rapidly trending upward since 2020 when 648,872 illegal migrants crossed the border in Fiscal Year 2020, Department of Homeland Security Secretary told Congress in November that the border is “secure,” and is “closed.”

“[The border is secure] and we are working day in and day out to enhance its security, Congressman,” Newsnation reported Mayorkas telling Congress at the time.

The Associated Press reported Oct. 22 that the 227,547 apprehensions in September, setting a new fiscal year record.

According to the report, deteriorating economic and political conditions in countries like Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

The total number of apprehensions represents a 37% increase from the 1.73 million encounters the previous year, the report said.