Border Patrol Bracing for Massive Migration Post-Title 42

Border Patrol agents are preparing for a massive migration push at the U.S.-Mexico border when Title 42 ends just four days before Christmas, the Washington Examiner reported.

A federal judge on Nov. 16 gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42 to expel migrants. The Trump-era policy allowed U.S. authorities to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"When Title 42 ends we are going to see an already broken immigration system become completely inundated across all sectors," one Border Patrol agent wrote in a message to the Examiner. "There will be no choice but to prioritize administrative/detainee functions over actual enforcement.

"The only way to achieve this will be to pull line agents off the border and send them to processing. They won't have any choice but to parole and release as many people as possible to avoid another large scale media event [i.e. Del Rio]."

Six Border Patrol employees told the Examiner what they expect come Dec. 21 — that illegal immigrants will not be sent back to Mexico. The agents ranged from rank-and-file personnel on the border to officials based at the Washington, D.C., headquarters.

"Title 42 was a cracked dam. We all know that when it breaks, a huge flood is coming," a senior agent in West Texas told the Examiner. "The flood of people coming in at once will cripple our already broken immigration system.

"Customs and Border Protection will have no other choice but to release virtually everyone."

Border Patrol could be forced to make as many as 18,000 arrests daily, up from the 6,000 apprehended daily amid the current crisis.

Under then-President Barack Obama, 1,000 arrests per day constituted a "crisis," according to one Obama administration official.

"Everyone is anticipating that the flow will be nuts," a third Border Patrol employee wrote the Examiner. "The people waiting in Mexico already will be anxious to come in ASAP."

The 6,000 daily apprehensions since President Joe Biden took office has resulted in more than 1.5 million people being released into the U.S. rather than being detained.

A migrant released today might not be in court until 2028 due to the immigration courts' backlog.

"We expect things to remain overwhelming for our agents," yet another Border Patrol official told the Examiner.