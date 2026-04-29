Gov. Walz Skips Hearing Amid Minn. Childcare Fraud Scandal

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz skipped a Minnesota House oversight hearing on how his administration has been combating alleged fraud in the state's taxpayer-funded childcare services.

The Tuesday no-show came as federal authorities executed sweeping raids across Minneapolis, targeting nearly two dozen facilities, including daycare centers and autism service providers, suspected of defrauding public assistance programs.

The timing only intensified scrutiny of Walz, who declined to testify despite repeated invitations from lawmakers.

Minnesota House Republicans say the governor's absence speaks volumes.

Committee Republican Chair state Rep. Kristin Robbins called it "incredibly frustrating," noting Walz had been invited more than a month in advance and given flexibility to choose a date.

"I know he's available today," Robbins said during the hearing, pointing out that Walz was reportedly in the state Capitol building ahead of his State of the State address.

"He is somewhere here in the building declining to join us."

The hearing proceeded without the governor, focusing on what Republicans describe as years of unchecked fraud within the Minnesota Child Care Assistance Program.

Lawmakers cited multiple audits and whistleblower reports dating back to 2019, early in Walz's tenure, that allegedly warned of systemic abuse.

"Understanding how this happened is critical," Robbins said, emphasizing that the issue remains unresolved.

"This has been going on for years, and we still have not finished the job."

The broader investigation has drawn national attention, particularly as federal officials move aggressively to root out fraud.

Among the locations searched were businesses accused of operating as shell entities to siphon taxpayer funds, including some previously flagged in independent investigations and viral reports.

Despite the mounting evidence, Walz has sought to frame the raids as a success of state oversight.

Posting on X, Walz claimed the enforcement actions were made possible because state agencies "caught irregular behavior and reported it."

That assertion was quickly challenged by FBI Director Kash Patel, who pushed back in a sharply worded response, stating that federal agencies — not the state — planned and executed the operation.

For Republicans, the episode reinforces what they see as a pattern of deflection and inaction.

Some state lawmakers have gone as far as introducing an impeachment resolution, accusing Walz of failing to address widespread fraud despite repeated warnings.

Walz has dismissed those efforts as politically motivated, arguing lawmakers should focus on legislative priorities rather than what he described as partisan theater.

Still, the governor's decision to skip the hearing, especially on the same day as major federal raids, has raised new questions about accountability and transparency in Minnesota's handling of public funds.

With investigations ongoing and pressure mounting, Republicans say the focus must remain on protecting taxpayers and ensuring those responsible for fraud are held accountable.

As Robbins put it, the work is far from over, and state leadership, critics argue, should be front and center in answering for it.