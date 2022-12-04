Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden Ignoring 'Public Enemy No. 1' Cartels

The cartels smuggling humans and fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border are "public enemy number one" but the Biden administration is refusing to talk about it or do anything to solve the problem, Chad Wolf, the executive director of the America First Policy Institute and former acting Secretary of Homeland Security said on Newsmax Sunday.

"They're killing Americans every single day, and this administration needs to get serious about that," Wolf said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They need to communicate and they need to be honest with the American people about a plan going forward."

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have yet to address the issue and should hold a national prime-time news conference to speak out about the fentanyl crisis and their plan to address it with the cartels and the Mexican government, Wolf said.

Instead, it "continues to be business as usual, day after day and month after month," said Wolf. "There are two things that are feeding this. It's the human crisis and the human trafficking that occurs along that border that's enriching the cartels every single day, and they're putting those proceeds back into their criminal enterprise. They're smuggling and trafficking more and more drugs across that border every single day."

He added that it's a "disgrace" that Biden and Harrison won't visit the border or talk to Border Patrol officers to hear what they need to do their jobs more effectively.

"This is going to take some enforcement posture," he said. "It's going to take bringing some deterrents back into the system. Why is it that we have over 430,000 illegal apprehensions every single month? It's because folks are not afraid of the Biden administration or are afraid of getting caught because there are no consequences to it."

Meanwhile, the use of Title 42 ends at the end of this month, and even more immigrants will be released into the United States, said Wolf, referring to the immigration rule enacted during the Trump administration in the name of slowing the flow of migrants during the pandemic.

"The administration has no plan," said Wolf. "They should be talking to Congress; they should be talking to the American people to say once Title 42 goes away, here is what our plan is. The cartels are watching this closely and they know that there is no plan in place. They're going to continue to surge individuals across that border."

The cartels, he added, are making millions of dollars a day, and "there's only so much the Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection can do seizing drugs that are coming in."

"You've got to go to the source and you've got to put a dent into the cartels," Wolf said. "They're making millions of dollars a day, and so they have the ability, they have the resources to push and peddle fentanyl across that border in numbers that we have never seen before. So we've got to get creative about this."

