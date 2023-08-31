Bill Barr Pans Idea of Trump Trials as Election Interference

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that the idea of postponing former President Donald Trump's myriad trials just because he's running for president in 2024 is "silly."

Further, Barr said the notion the trials are interfering with the 2024 election is "simply wrong."

Barr made the comments in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

He agreed with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's assertion that the only election interference is Trump's own conduct and the fact he's running for office under the cloud of his own alleged crimes in the aftermath of his last presidency.

"The basic principle in the criminal justice system is if a prominent person commits a crime and they're seeking office, that doesn't give them immunity," Barr told Fox News. "If there's enough time to have it resolved before the election, it should be resolved."

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly and unsuccessfully asked for trial dates after the 2024 general election. His election interference trial in Washington, D.C., is set for March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday. Two others are also scheduled for 2024, with the Georgia trial not yet scheduled.

Trump and his supporters have pushed the theory that the indictments and forthcoming trial are interfering with the 2024 election.

"Just think, some mayor charged with massive embezzlement and he says, 'Well, you know, it's a year and a half to the election, let's put that on hold while I run for re-election.' It's silly," Barr added.