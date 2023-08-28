×
Trump Says He'll Appeal Trial Date Given in Federal Election Case

Monday, 28 August 2023 02:56 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will appeal the trial date of March 2024 in the case wherein he has been criminally charged over attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

"I will APPEAL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He did not mention further details of how or when the appeal will be made and called the probe politically motivated.

U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.

Trump's legal team had asked for a 2026 court date, well clear of the presidential election cycle.

