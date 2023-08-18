Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: People Aren't Fooled by DOJ's 'Election Interference'

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., told Newsmax Friday that the American people are not fooled by the “election interference” the Department of Justice and others are trying to run with the multiple indictments against former President Donald Trump.

“It's disappointing,” Rosendale said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “I think what we're seeing is election interference. We've seen indictment after indictment and it's very interesting that it always comes up a day or two after we see the Biden crime family have additional problems.

"At the end of the week, we saw that Hunter Biden, they connected him with all the great work that Rep. Jamie Comer’s doing with additional funding with the bank accounts that shows that revenue has been coming out of Kazakhstan and Ukraine and Russia."

“We know that China has been sending revenue into the Biden crime family, and every time new information gets released on that side of the equation, we see the new indictments coming out against President Trump,” he continued. “People across this nation are not being fooled by this. They understand that these charges have been generated out of thin air.

"They understand that there's a clear two-tiered justice system on display right now. As I've told you many times, equal justice under the law can't just be a slogan. It's got to be a reality. And not only do we not have the reality of it, we don't even have the perception of it because these prosecutors are … making the charges in venues that we know are absolutely biased against the president.”

The Montana Republican said members of Congress can continue to expose the problems within the Department of Justice and expressed frustration at the Republican leadership in the House chamber.

“If we were allowed to go through the appropriations process, then we would be able to submit these bills that would eliminate the funding for all these special areas,” Rosendale said. “That is another big problem that we have to discuss at some point — when is leadership in the House of Representatives going to restore regular order and allow us to use the appropriations process?”

When asked what accountability would look like for Republican voters, Rosendale said there are “two avenues” the House could take.

“We can either pass laws that change the conduct of the agencies … or we can defund sections that are not acting the way that they are supposed to,” he said. “But if leadership does not allow us to proceed forward with the appropriations process and we end up with another continuing resolution, which will jam us into an omnibus at the end of the year, what is the difference between that under [House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy or under [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!