Biden: 'Loser' Trump Running to 'Stay Out of Jail'

President Joe Biden, in a fiery speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, tore into former President Donald Trump, accusing him of running for the White House to avoid going to prison and calling him a “loser in everything he does.”

"It makes me angry," Biden told a crowded audience at the Philadelphia City Committee dinner Tuesday night, reports Mediaite. "I say America's winning; we're the most powerful nation in the world, the most respected nation in the world … Trump says we're losers, but the only loser I know is Donald Trump."

He also compared and defended his record against Trump's, telling the audience that "more people are working today in America than any time since Trump left office; that's just a fact. 401Ks are strong, violent crime is down, murder is down, and fewer people are crossing the border. Trump calls that a hellscape? He talks about America being a failed nation; where the hell's he from?"

Biden went on to insult Trump's business record, calling him a "failed businessman" and asking how it was "possible" that his Atlantic City casinos had gone out of business.

"I thought the house always won. Pretty hard to do," said Biden.

Biden, who dropped out of his presidential race against Trump this summer amid questions about his own competency and age, went on to call him the "only loser I know," and spoke out about the former president's legal problems.

"I want to watch that sentence," Biden said about Trump's upcoming sentencing hearing in New York City on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. "I think he's running to stay out of jail."

Biden further ridiculed Trump's behavior at a Pennsylvania town hall, where the event was cut short because of medical interruptions, leaving Trump instead to have his team play his music rally playlist songs for the crowd.

"He stood on the stage for 30 minutes and danced," said Biden. "I'm serious. What's wrong with this guy?"

Biden further made the sign of the cross while lampooning Trump's promise to be a "great protector of women, and claimed he was too afraid to face his challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, in another debate.

“She beat Trump so badly in the debate he's scared to death to beat her again," said Biden, making yet another verbal gaffe, saying "beat" when in context he meant "meet."

"That's a fact. Tough guy, right? Tough guy. Because he knows he'd lose again. That's a fact. He is a loser.”

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.