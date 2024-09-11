Say It Ain't So, Joe! Biden Dons Red 'Trump 2024' Hat

President Joe Biden donned a red "Trump 2024" hat Wednesday during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump’s rival in November’s election, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as part of the ceremonies marking the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Was Biden giving Trump a boost after Harris received pop icon Taylor Swift’s endorsement following the debate?

Hold on to your hats, said the White House, which explained the move by Biden was done in the spirit of bipartisanship. Shanksville is just south of where al-Qaida terrorists crashed United Airlines Flight 93 after they were overpowered by passengers before the plane could reach its intended target.

"At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that," White House spokesman Andrew Bates posted on X. "As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it."

Video and images of Biden wearing the hat quickly spread on social media.

"The amazing First Responders in Shanksville, PA demanded Biden wear a Trump hat! Lets #MakeAmericaGreatAgain," Trump’s son, Eric Trump, posted on X, with a photo of Biden wearing the hat.

Noted news personality Trish Regan wrote in a post on X: "OMG. Biden just donned a Trump hat while campaigning for Kamala in Pennsylvania! Internet is blowing up it. WH says it’s for bipartisanship — but we know the truth. He REALLY doesn’t like her!"

Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, posted on X: "Last night Trump told Kamala that Joe Biden didn’t really like her. Today, Joe Biden put on a MAGA hat."

And in a post on X by the Trump War Room: "BREAKING: Kamala did so bad in last night's debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat."

Shanksville and the 9/11 memorial where Flight 93 crashed are in heavily red Somerset County, which Trump carried with 77.5% of the vote in 2020, according to Ballotpedia.

Trump reportedly landed at the airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, shortly after Biden and Harris visited Shanksville, and he visited the Flight 93 memorial and met with first responders in Shanksville. Trump and running mate J.D. Vance attended a ceremony at ground zero in New York alongside Biden and Harris earlier in the day.