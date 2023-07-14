×
Biden Again Stumbles on Air Force One Stairs

Friday, 14 July 2023 10:05 AM EDT

President Joe Biden stumbled while climbing the Air Force One stairs as he left Helsinki, Finland, Newsweek reported Friday.

The press pool traveling with Biden reported that he said goodbyes to Finnish officials before starting up the plane's stairs without taking questions from the media.

"About half way up he appeared to stumble very slightly but kept walking on up. He turned to wave to the staff out on the tarmac and went in," the report read, Newsweek reported.

Biden's latest stumble comes days after some questioned why a "watch your step" sign was spotted on the stairs leading up to Air Force One during Biden's arrival in the United Kingdom on Sunday, Newsweek reported.

Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, repeatedly has faced scrutiny about his age and past incidents when he tripped.

Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One in February and in 2021, and he fell off his bike when greeting a crowd while in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June 2022.

Last month, Biden tripped and fell onstage after handing out the last diploma at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Friday, 14 July 2023 10:05 AM
