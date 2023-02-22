×
Tags: biden | stumbles | stairs | air force one

Biden Stumbles Again on Air Force One Stairs

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on Jan 15. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 01:00 PM EST

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force on Wednesday as he was leaving Poland.

Biden, 80, stumbled midway up the stairs, then recovered and finished the climb to the plane's doorway, according to a pool reporter.

The president then turned and waved to those on the tarmac before entering the plane.

This is not the first time Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One, and the president also has become known for verbal gaffes.

In March, 2021, Biden stumbled several times while walking quickly up the stairs of Air Force One as the plane idled at Joint Base Andrews. Video showed the president stumbling twice halfway up the stairs before tripping and dropping to one knee. He then stood, and appeared to dust off his knee before reaching the top of the stairs.

Last month, Biden apparently forgot the name of Martin Luther King III's wife while attempting to sing "Happy Birthday" to her during an event to honor the slain civil rights leader.

Other Biden verbal mistakes include mistakenly referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., as "Jennifer" in August 2021, and five months earlier erroneously calling Vice President Kamala Harris "president" during a speech regarding vaccinations.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
