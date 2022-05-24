Poll: Biden Underwater on Every Issue Except COVID Handling

President Joe Biden's approval rating is under 50% on every issue except for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released Tuesday.

The president's overall approval rating is only 41% in the survey, with his rating reflecting the dissatisfaction from the public when discussing specific issues:

Biden receives just 33% approval for how he deals with rising inflation.

Only 35% of registered voters approve of Biden's handling of the economy.

Just 38% say they back the president's policies on immigration.

Biden's approval rating on foreign affairs is at 40%.

His efforts to stimulate job growth receive only a 44% approval.

The lone positive note for Biden was his 52% approval rating for how he has dealt with the pandemic.

Pollster Mark Penn said these negative approval ratings reflect a political atmosphere for the November midterms that should heavily favor the Republicans. He also warned, looking ahead to the presidential election in 2024, that "no president has been reelected with numbers like these on job performance," The Hill reported.

The negative results for Biden in the survey are backed by several other recent polls that consistently have shown the president has an underwater approval rating.

The survey of 1,963 registered voters was conducted May 18-19 and is a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) at Harvard University and the Harris Poll. It is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics, but does not report a probability confidence interval.