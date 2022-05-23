NewsNation Poll: Biden Approval Rating Hits Record Low

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters say they disapprove of the way President Joe Biden has handled the presidency, a record low, in the latest NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday.

Forty percent say they “strongly disapprove” of the way Biden has handled his role. The 57% figure marks a 4-point increase since last month.

Biden’s approval rating has also dipped in other polls. A Rasmussen Reports poll published last week found that 58% of voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while a CBS News poll showed his disapproval mark at 56%.

The NewsNation poll, conducted May 18-19, among 1,009 nationwide registered voters, also found: