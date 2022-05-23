NewsNation Poll: Biden Approval Rating Hits Record Low

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters say they disapprove of the way President Joe Biden has handled the presidency, a record low, in the latest NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday.
Forty percent say they “strongly disapprove” of the way Biden has handled his role. The 57% figure marks a 4-point increase since last month.
Biden’s approval rating has also dipped in other polls. A Rasmussen Reports poll published last week found that 58% of voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while a CBS News poll showed his disapproval mark at 56%.
The NewsNation poll, conducted May 18-19, among 1,009 nationwide registered voters, also found:
- Out of inflation, unemployment, crime, and COVID-19, roughly 64% of Americans said inflation was the “bigger problem facing the United States today.”
- Around 14% said the same about crime and the coronavirus pandemic, respectively; another 6% said the same about unemployment.
- 48% of voters said they did not have “very much” trust in Congress, while roughly 20% said they have no trust at all.
- 43% said they would vote for a Republican candidate should the election in the U.S. Congress in their district be held today, compared with 41% who said they would vote for a Democratic candidate.
- 43% said they think Russia is a bigger threat to the United States today, followed by China at 28%.
