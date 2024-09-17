Fmr Border Chief: Mayorkas Flouted Immigration Law

A former Border Patrol chief in the Biden-Harris administration asserted that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conspired with others to allow millions of illegal migrants to pass through the southern border, intentionally flouting federal law, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Further, a former Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner said it wasn't out of stupidity or ignorance; Mayorkas, he said, knew immigration law forward and backward yet proceeded with implementing unlawful policies.

Rodney Scott, the Border Patrol chief who left the Biden administration in August 2021, and former acting commissioner Mark Morgan made the statements before a House panel in January of this year, the Post reported.

The Post cited transcripts it said it viewed that were previously unreported.

"I assert that Secretary Mayorkas and his subordinate political appointees have and continue to intentionally conspire to undermine the security of the American people, as well as the letter and the intent of congressionally enacted U.S. law," Scott said in his opening statement before the House Homeland Security Committee on Jan. 22, according to the Post.

"Over my career, through different presidential administrations, to include the Obama administration, we had secretaries that had different priorities and focuses," said Scott, according to the Post, "but we were never told, to my knowledge, 'Just don't do your job.'"

Scott also served as Border Patrol chief under former President Donald Trump.

Mayorkas turned a secure border under Trump into turnstiles for illegals, with more than 7 million passing through since February 2021, according to the Post.

Morgan testified he doesn't know the "why" behind Mayorkas' agenda, only that the secretary "knows" immigration law yet "unlawfully" institutes policies that flout the law, the Post reported.

"I think that's what he was told to say by his boss, and it's more important for him to be the secretary than it is to have integrity," Morgan testified.

"I think there are five elements that anyone wanting to come to the United States want: They want to be able to illegally enter the border and be released. They want to be free from deportation. They want to be able to work in the United States illegally, send money home, and bring family members here," Morgan told the panel.

"Under this administration, all five of those things are happening," he added. "And you notice one thing that's not in there? Citizenship. Right now, those coming to our country today, if you say, 'We're going to give you these five things but you'll never have citizenship,' they will say, 'No problem.'"

Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., told the Post that Mayorkas "took what was a secure border and completely and intentionally dismantled it" under the Biden-Harris administration.

"These accounts from former Commissioner Morgan and Chief Scott make abundantly clear that the Biden-Harris administration had its sights set on opening our borders even before taking office, despite being warned of the chaos and devastation that would result," Green said.