WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: josh hawley | alejandro mayorkas | dhs | minors

Sen. Hawley: How Did DHS Lose Track of So Many Kids?

By    |   Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:49 AM EDT

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is blasting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after a recent report from the department revealed they have lost track of more than a quarter million unaccompanied children.

DHS has also failed to notify the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement about the missing children, according to the report.

"Your agency's failure to issue court notices to these children limits the ability to monitor their location and status," Hawley wrote in a letter to Mayorkas. "In the Inspector General's words: without such ability, there is thus 'no assurance that [the children] are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.' "

Unaccompanied minors released from initial intake are provided with notices to appear in immigration court so their cases can be heard. But the notices can only be provided if DHS knows where the children are.

According to the Inspector General's report, as of May 2024, DHS has failed to provide court notices to at least 291,000 unaccompanied children. DHS was also not able to account for the location of 32,000 unaccompanied children who did not receive court notices and failed to appear in immigration court.

"Not only did your agency lose track of these children, it didn't even bother to tell anyone," Hawley wrote. "That is unconscionable."

In his letter, Hawley demanded Mayorkas tell him where in the United States DHS believes the 291,000 unaccompanied children are, and why hundreds of thousands of children did not receive appropriate court notices.

"What is your agency doing to track down the location of these children and ensure their safety?" Hawley asked. "What internal policy or personnel led to your agency's failure to communicate missing unaccompanied minor children with the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement?"

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is blasting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after a recent report from the department revealed they have lost track of more than a quarter million unaccompanied children.
josh hawley, alejandro mayorkas, dhs, minors
298
2024-49-22
Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved