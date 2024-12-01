Bible Sales Boom Amid 'Anxiety' as Things Go 'Off the Rails'

In appealing to voters of faith, President-elect Donald Trump vowed a religious revival in America, and now there is a quantifiable way to measure him on that vow: Sales of Bibles are booming.

Despite overall print book sales relatively stagnant in the past year (up less than 1%), Bible sales were up 22% through the end of October, according to Circana BookScan, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Despite 28% of adults in the U.S. now religiously unaffiliated, according to Pew Research Center, Bible sales rose to 14.2 million in 2023 from 9.7 million in 2019, and have already hit 13.7 million in the first 10 months of this year, the Journal reported.

Experts note the election, anxiety, and new curiosity — if not commitments — to faith.

"People are experiencing anxiety themselves, or they're worried for their children and grandchildren," Jeff Crosby, of Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, told the Journal. "It's related to artificial intelligence, election cycles … and all of that feeds a desire for assurance that we're going to be OK."

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed the Lee Greenwood "God Bless the USA Bible" ($59.99), which is not included in Circana BookScan figures.

Sharing Christianity's stories has helped Americans handle instability, according to TikToker mother of two Amber Cimiotti, 38.

"Things just went off the rails a little too quickly," she told the Journal as biological men were entering women's bathrooms, playing in women's sports, and boys and girls were indoctrinated in schools on gender issues before puberty.

"We're kind of holding on to the edge of the ship, like, we're not sure what's happening here."

"Love Island USA" reality TV's Cely Vazquez, 28, is among those who bought her first Bible.

"I've had Bibles that my mom gave me, but I felt I needed my own to start my own journey, that it symbolized I was starting a walk with God," she told the Journal. "I felt something was missing.

"It's a combination of where we are in the world, general anxiety, and the sense that meaning and comfort can be found in the Bible."

Throughout the presidential election, Trump made an appeal to American voters to listen to God's word even if for the first time and for voters of faith to get to the ballot box like never before.

If Christians and evangelicals would just vote proportionately to other Democrat-controlled voting blocs, Republicans might "never lose an election," Trump told Newsmax in October, saying Vice President Kamala Harris is "against religion, absolutely."

Earlier this year, Trump had his appeal to younger Christians at Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Florida, billed as the Believers and Ballots summit.

"You know, I don't want to scold you, but do you know that Christians do not vote proportionately?" he said. "They don't vote like they should. They're not big voters.

"If you don't vote, we're not going to win the election. If you do vote, we're going to win in a landslide. Too big to rig: We're going to win in a landslide."

Amish voters in Pennsylvania buoyed Trump in the key battleground state that ultimately handed him the projected victory in the early morning hours after Election Day.

All told, Trump's support among Catholics increased from 47% in 2020 to 58% this year, including a huge swing among Hispanic Catholics (nearly 60% voted for Trump), according to The Washington Post exit polls.