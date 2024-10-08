Netanyahu Blocks Israeli Defense Minister's US Trip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's planned visit to Washington, D.C., was blocked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the last minute, Axios reported Tuesday.

Gallant was scheduled to arrive in the United States on Wednesday to coordinate a plan for a possible retaliatory strike against Iran. However, Netanyahu canceled the trip on Tuesday evening absent approval from the Israeli security cabinet, according to the report.

The Prime Minister's Office argued that Gallant's trip would be premature without a concrete decision on the nature of Israel's retaliation. They added that once a decision is made, Netanyahu himself should discuss it directly with President Joe Biden.

Axios reported efforts are underway to schedule a call between Biden and Netanyahu, which is expected to take place in the coming days.