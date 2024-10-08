Officials: Israel Hasn't Briefed US on Iran Retaliation Details

The United States still has not yet been briefed on the specific details of Israel's planned reaction to Iran's ballistic missile attack on it last week, two U.S. officials are saying.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening discussed Israel's potential responses but not a final decision on what action it will take, the officials, along with one former U.S. official familiar with the call confirmed to NBC News.

Israel's officials also met Sunday morning to discuss their options, according to U.S. officials who said they do not believe a final decision has been made but that Israel is finalizing its decision through meetings Monday and Tuesday.

NBC's sources said Gallant and Austin did not discuss Iran's nuclear facilities as potential targets. Other options being considered include attacks on Iran's military and intelligence infrastructure, energy facilities or air defenses.

The U.S. officials said they are concerned Israel's response might come while Gallant is in Washington this week meeting with Austin, in a trip that the Israeli minister initiated.

They added the U.S. could continue allowing intelligence support to Israel during its retaliatory strikes against Iran.

Senior U.S. military personnel have also been discussing the use of limited strikes against Iranian targets, NBC's sources said, adding that strikes on targets both inside or outside Iran, but saying that the U.S. will more likely help by sharing intelligence.

The officials further said the United States could try to disrupt Iran's military assistance to its proxies by hitting Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps sites supporting Yemeni or Syrian militia groups, or could target Iran's assets at sea.

Biden administration sources, meanwhile, are stressing the United States intends to support Israel with its right to defend itself but has not made any decision on U.S. action.

However, NBC's sources said they expect the United States will back Israel by issuing strong sanctions against Iran, not by taking direct action itself.

Israel and the Pentagon did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder on Monday did not respond directly to questions about whether Israel has assured the United States that it will not surprise it with certain actions again.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant have very regular touchpoints," Ryder said. "We've been very clear that it's helpful to have awareness about activities in the region for several reasons … We'll keep those lines of communication open."

Meanwhile, U.S. leaders would not likely be in Israel when it launches an attack. Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, was in Israel this past weekend but has left and is not expected to come back immediately, sources familiar with his travel schedule said.

Israel has also not made it clear it has ruled out a response this week during the Yom Kippur holiday, NBC reported.