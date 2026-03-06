Belgian Media Outlet Sanctioned Over Vance Speech

Belgium's press ethics body reportedly sanctioned a media outlet for publishing the full text of Vice President JD Vance's speech at a security conference in Munich last year.

The issue stems from Vance's widely discussed Feb. 14, 2025, speech at the Munich Security Conference, where the vice president criticized what he described as a growing erosion of free speech and democratic values across Europe.

According to the French outlet Le Point, Vance's address stunned many members of Europe's political establishment gathered in the German city, where Western leaders and defense officials meet annually to discuss global security.

The vice president warned that Europe faces a threat not only from external adversaries, but also from internal restrictions on liberty.

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia. … It's the threat from within," Vance said, citing examples of social media censorship, canceled elections, and criminal penalties tied to religious expression.

The following day, Belgian newssite 21News published the full text of the speech so readers could access Vance's remarks directly.

The outlet argued the transcript was difficult to find in full and that providing primary sources helps readers evaluate political arguments themselves.

Nearly a year later, however, Belgium's council for journalistic ethics (CDJ) ruled the outlet violated journalistic standards, according to The European Conservative.

The complaint had been filed anonymously and invoked Belgium's "cordon sanitaire," an informal media and political practice dating to the 1990s that seeks to limit exposure for views associated with the political right.

While acknowledging the outlet's editorial freedom, the ethics council said the speech should have been "verified, contextualized, or corrected" before publication.

Simply printing the remarks without commentary risked letting Vance's message circulate without sufficient criticism, the ruling said.

As punishment, the outlet was ordered to display the council's decision on its website for two days.

The decision immediately drew criticism from free-speech advocates and journalists who argued the ruling effectively punishes media organizations for publishing primary documents.

21News director Eric Dujardin defended the outlet's decision, saying publishing a speech does not equal endorsing it.

"Readers should be able to access the original source," he said.

Vance's Munich speech itself continues to reverberate across Europe and the U.S.

In it, the vice president warned that democratic societies weaken themselves when governments suppress dissent or silence political opposition.

His remarks triggered heated reactions from several European leaders and energized debate about free expression and political pluralism across the Continent.

The Belgian ruling has now added another flashpoint — raising questions among critics about whether Europe's self-proclaimed commitment to press freedom is increasingly colliding with efforts to police political speech.