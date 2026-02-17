Rubio's Munich Speech: Bold, Reassuring, Masterful

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Feb. 14 speech at the Munich Security Conference was extremely well-received and earned a standing ovation from the attendees.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the speech as "fantastic" in a Truth Social post.

The speech was a masterclass by Rubio, reflecting his many years of foreign policy experience in the U.S. Senate and as a state legislator.

Praise for Rubio's speech from European leaders was unprecedented for a Trump official.

EU Commission Chief Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen said, "I was very much reassured by the speech of the Secretary of State. We know him. He's a good friend, a strong ally . . . and this was, for me, very reassuring to listen to him."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, "Referring to (our) common legacy can only be welcomed with applause in Europe."

German Foreign Minister Joann Wadephul also praised the speech, remarking that, "This was the speech I expected from Secretary Rubio. We know that he is a true partner."

However, as Rubio’s words began to sink in among European leaders and pundits, they sparked significant criticism. Nathalie Tooci of the Guardian disputed that the speech was "reassuring" to Europe and called it "a new MAGA trap."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, "contrary to what some may say, woke, decadent Europe is not facing civilizational erasure," adding that there are states like Canada that want to join the EU. There were also claims that, despite Rubio's warm words, a rift between the US and Europe persists.

Some critics claimed Rubio’s Munich speech indicated that the Trump administration was backing away from some of its previous policies that European leaders oppose.

This criticism proved that although Rubio took a softer tone in his Munich speech than U.S. Vice President JD Vance did in his speech to this conference last year, the tone was not the issue.

The fact is, Rubio delivered a tough message that European leaders did not want to hear and criticized failed policies that they do not want to change.

Rubio first rebutted recent false claims by European leaders that the Trump administration hates Europe, plans to pull out of NATO, and that President Trump wants to end the rules-based global order.

Secretary Rubio repeatedly stressed America's emotional ties and shared history with Europe, and called the U.S. "a child of Europe."

He also said, "America is charting the path for a new century of prosperity. and that once again, we want to do it together with you, our cherished allies and our oldest friends."

Rubio was also clear that Europe needs to take greater responsibility for its own defense and that the U.S. wants to see Europe have the means to defend itself.

He talked about the enduring U.S.-Europe partnership and rejecting any "end of the transatlantic era."

Rubio said nothing about the U.S. withdrawing from NATO or Europe, which he previously dismissed.

Although many European leaders have already acknowledged that their nations need to do more on defense, they strongly rejected Rubio's other messages criticizing their failed globalist, woke policies.

For example, Rubio called for a confident and capable Europe that is not mired in "a malaise of hopelessness and complacency."

He said the U.S. wants to work to revive Europe and not be "polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline."

Rubio was blunt about the severe damage mass migration has done to European countries, saying it threatens "the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of our people."

Our nation's 72nd secretary of state also slammed radical environmental policies ruining Western economies by saying, "We have imposed energy policies on ourselves that are impoverishing our people" to appease the "climate cult."

Rubio criticized Europe for trade policies that China and other states exploited to fuel the deindustrialization of Europe and hollow out its supply chains.

He also condemned Western nations for the foolish idea of outsourcing their sovereignty to international institutions.

Many European leaders actually hated Rubio's speech because they support these failed ideas and do not plan to abandon them.

But what they hated more was that the U.S. secretary's heartfelt and convincing speech will strengthen growing popular opposition to their governments.

Rubio conveyed a bold message: Europe must reform to safeguard its security, culture, and welfare. I believe this message resonated with the people of Europe, most of whom know their societies, security, and economies are in decline due to the failed globalist, woke policies of their leaders.

If European leaders refuse to enact such reforms, Secretary Rubio's words may encourage their people to replace them with leaders who will.

Fred Fleitz is Vice Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Security. He previously served as National Security Council chief of staff, CIA analyst, and a House Intelligence Committee staff member. Read more Fred Fleitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.