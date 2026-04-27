Supreme Court Weighs Roundup Liability Case

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could determine whether consumers can sue pesticide manufacturers over alleged health risks tied to their products.

The Hill reported that the case centers on whether state-level failure-to-warn claims against companies such as Monsanto are preempted by federal law governing pesticide labeling.

Monsanto appealed a verdict awarding $1.25 million to a plaintiff who claimed the company failed to warn about risks linked to its Roundup weed killer.

During arguments, several justices questioned both sides, with no clear indication of how the court may rule, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared skeptical of the plaintiff's position.

Monsanto argued that the federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act bars states from imposing labeling requirements beyond those approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The plaintiff's attorney argued that the same law prohibits misleading or inadequate labels and does not prevent courts from holding companies liable.

The case carries national implications, as a ruling could limit or allow similar lawsuits to proceed across the country.

Monsanto announced in February a proposed nationwide class settlement intended to resolve current and future Roundup claims alleging non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The company said the settlement and the Supreme Court case are "independently necessary and mutually reinforcing steps" in a strategy to contain litigation.

"The proposed class settlement agreement, together with the Supreme Court case, provides an essential path out of the litigation uncertainty," Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said in the company's release.

Under the proposal, Monsanto would make capped annual payments over up to 21 years totaling as much as $7.25 billion, subject to court approval.

Monsanto said the offer does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing and applies to claims involving alleged exposure to Roundup prior to this past February.

The company said a favorable Supreme Court ruling could limit future claims based on state-level warning requirements, while the settlement is designed to address claims that could continue regardless of the court's decision.