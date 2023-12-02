Rep. Loudermilk: 'All' Jan. 6 Deposition Tapes Have Disappeared

The chair of the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., has reported that "all" video depositions given to the Democrat-led House select committee on Jan. 6 have disappeared.

Speaking with Just the News on Thursday, the congressman said, "All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone.

"We found out about this early in the investigation when I received a call from someone who was looking for some information off one of the videotapes, and we started searching, and we had none," Loudermilk explained. "I wrote a letter to [Jan. 6 committee Chair] Bennie Thompson asking for them. And he confirmed that they did not preserve those [tapes]. He didn't feel that they had to."

But, Loudermilk noted, "according to House rules, you have to preserve any data and information and documents that are used in an official proceeding, which they did. [The House Democrats] actually aired portions of these tapes on their televised hearings, which means they had to keep those. Yet he chose not to."

The congressman explained that contrasting the footage with the current Jan. 6 evidence could help piece together what happened that day. Loudermilk points out that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has changed her testimony once before and that transcripts alone won't do justice.

"When you got someone like Cassidy, who has significantly changing her testimony, I want to see what her body language is when she gave her original testimony. I want to see what her voice inflection is. Was she very confident in what she was saying at that time but then later decided to change it?

"This is why it's so important that we have those videotapes," the congressman added, "and I believe that's probably why we don't have them ... I believe they exist somewhere. We've just got to find where all these videos are."

Loudermilk's office did not immediately respond to Newsmax for comment.

While the missing videos may affect Loudermilk's investigation, they may also affect the criminal proceedings in Washington, D.C., and in Georgia, where former President Donald Trump and his associates are being prosecuted for crimes stemming from Jan. 6, 2021.