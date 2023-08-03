Ex-Capitol Police Chief Called Jan. 6 Events a Cover-Up

Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund called the events of Jan. 6 a cover-up in an interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, an interview that never aired but resurrected by The National Pulse.

Sund made the comments on Carlson's show, "Tucker Carlson Today." But according to the Pulse, the interview was buried by Fox.

In the interview leaked by the Pulse, Sund tells Carlson he believes that Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had intelligence of what was coming on Jan. 6 but failed to communicate it and subsequently covered it up in the aftermath.

"Everything appears to be a cover-up," Sund told Carlson. "I'm not a conspiracy theorist ... but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it's all watered down. I'm not getting intelligence, I'm denied any support from National Guard in advance. I'm denied National Guard while we're under attack, for 71 minutes ..."

Sund resigned his post shortly after the riots. He was chief of the Capitol Police beginning in 2019 and served as a police officer for more than 30 years.

At one point, Carlson begins to posit a question to Sund, saying, "It sounds like they were hiding the intelligence."

Sund responded: "Could there possibly be actually ... they kind of wanted something to happen? It's not a far stretch to begin to think that. It's sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out ... what was their end goal?"

In a bipartisan Senate report released in June 2021, the panel concluded that federal agencies did not raise a sufficient alarm concerning the threat of violence and that the Capitol Police's intelligence division did not adequately communicate what it knew with the department's leaders and rank-and-file officers.

Sund told Carlson that should have started at the top.

"If I was allowed to do my job as the chief we wouldn't be here; this didn't have to happen," he said.

Carlson, fired by Fox in April, raised awareness about the Sund interview during an appearance on Russell Brand's podcast earlier this month.

"... Then I interviewed the chief of the Capitol police, Steven Sund, in an interview that was never aired on Fox by the way. I was fired before it could air ... but Steven Sund [who] was totally non-political ... I mean this was not some right-wing activist, he was the chief of Capitol police on January 6, and he said, 'Oh yeah, that crowd was filled with federal agents,'" Carlson told Brand.