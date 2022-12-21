House GOP: Pelosi's Office Directly Involved in Jan. 6 Security Blunders

House Republicans have reportedly uncovered correspondence showing that Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office helped craft the failed Capitol security plan in place on Jan. 6, 2021.

A group of GOP congressmen tasked with responding to the official House Jan. 6 select committee report made the internal communications public on Wednesday after months of concealing the secret project.

"Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021," read the report compiled by Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Jim Banks of Indiana, Troy Nehls of Texas, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota.

"The Democrat-led investigation in the House of Representatives, however, has disregarded those institutional failings that exposed the Capitol to violence that day," they added.

In the report, text and email messages show two top Pelosi staffers attended regular meetings to discuss Capitol security plans since December 2020, with the California Democrat's chief of staff Terri McCullough even appearing to edit the official schematic.

Later, former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving was reportedly made the "fall guy" after assisting Pelosi's alleged effort to keep Republicans out of security issues, an email from one of his staffers suggested.

Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told The Federalist that House Democrats used U.S. Capitol Police as a "political prop," failing to respond "when USCP officers were harassed for telling the truth."

"Our report exposes the partisanship, incompetence and indifference that led to the disaster on January 6 and the leading role Speaker Pelosi and her office played in the security failure at the Capitol," Banks informed Just The News. "Unlike the sham January 6th committee, House Republicans produced a useful report that will keep our Capitol and USCP officers safe with no subpoena power and no budget."