Maher Rebukes Obama: 'Enough With the Moral Equivalencies'

By    |   Sunday, 12 November 2023 11:41 AM EST

Former President Barack Obama's "moral equivalency" of Israel's war on Hamas with the terrorists' attack Oct. 7 has even his once-staunch defender saying "enough!"

"I must say I am struggling with people's moral equivalency, still," Maher said on HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" on Friday night, as Mediaite reported. "I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did so this week."

Maher lamented Obama, who made nuclear deals with the anti-Israel regime in Iran, said "nobody's hands are clean" after Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

"The attack was only a month ago, a more savage attack than we've ever seen in reverse," Maher, who has increasingly sought to occupy a moderate political lane despite long having been a reliable Democrat activist, said. "There's a big difference in collateral damage and what Hamas did."

Maher sides with Israel and denounces Hamas propaganda that has sought to use Gaza civilians and the continued retention of hostages as human shields against Israel's operation to free those taken from Israel, if they are not already slaughtered in the name of Islam.

"It is a war that the other side started," Maher continued. "So interesting when they fire at Israel, it's a war when Israel fires back, it's a war crime. A little crazy.

"So and also, would Hamas do that? Would they give four hour pause? No. No pausing. And then Israel's Heritage Minister was asked in an interview about using a nuke on Gaza, and he said that's one of the possibilities.

"He was fired. Not allowed in the Cabinet meeting him or disavowed by the prime minister. Would that happen in reverse? So enough with the moral equivalencies, please."

Doing that is buying into Hamas' long-laid out scheme before the Oct. 7 attack as a phase 2 war "plan," as Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Maj. Doron Spielman told Newsmax earlier this month.

"I think we are forgetting a little bit of the Islamic fanaticism part of this, because you're not supposed to talk about that anymore, because if you do, even how, no matter how realistic it is, it becomes Islamophobia," Maher concluded.

"But it's true. The people in Hamas who kill their own people think they're doing them a favor because they're becoming martyrs. That's a different kind of situation."

Newsfront
Sunday, 12 November 2023 11:41 AM
