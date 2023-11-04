×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | terrorists | hamas | israel | democrat | muslim brotherhood

Obama Links Hamas Attacks With 'Unbearable' Israeli Occupation

By    |   Sunday, 05 November 2023 09:34 AM EST

Former President Barack Obama is coming under scrutiny for his recent remarks on Israel’s war on Hamas, giving moral equivalence to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by linking them with Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian lands.

“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it,” Obama said, following that statement immediately by saying, “And what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable.”

Obama made the remarks Friday at his Foundation’s “Democracy Forum.” Video excerpts of Obama’s comments were posted Pod Save America’s X page.

Critics were quick to note the former president’s moral equivalency of the brutal Hamas attacks that killed over 1400 Israelis, with the Daily Mail headlining that “Barack REFUSES to Pick a Side.”

Obama appeared to mildy condemn both sides, maintaining this was the best way to solve the conflict.

"If there's any chance for us to be able to act constructively to do something, it will require an admission of complexity and maintain what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas,” he said.

Obama also seemed to be open to negotiating with the Hamas terrorists who reportedly hold over 200 hostages, including as many as 20 American citizens.

"If you genuinely want to change this, then you've got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side, and listen to them, and understand what they are talking about and not dismiss it," Obama said.

"Because you can't save that child without their help, not in this situation,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected such advice and in a televised address this week said a "cease-fire would mean Israel's surrender to Hamas terrorists."

It is not clear what occupation Obama is referring to.

In 2005, Israel, under pressure from the United States, unilaterally withdrew from Gaza, giving the Palestinians living there full control. Soon after the Israeli withdrawal, Hamas had established an iron grip over the enclave.

Obama also took a swipe at Israel.

“You can try to maintain your moral innocence, but that won't solve the problem,” he said.

“If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth, and then you have to admit that nobody's hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree," Obama said.

Obama expressed his own culpability telling his audience that he asks himself, “Well, is there something else I could have done?” 

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Barack Obama is coming under scrutiny for his recent remarks on Israel’s war on Hamas, giving moral equivalence to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by linking them with Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian lands.
barack obama, terrorists, hamas, israel, democrat, muslim brotherhood
406
2023-34-05
Sunday, 05 November 2023 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved