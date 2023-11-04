Obama Links Hamas Attacks With 'Unbearable' Israeli Occupation

Former President Barack Obama is coming under scrutiny for his recent remarks on Israel’s war on Hamas, giving moral equivalence to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by linking them with Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian lands.

“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it,” Obama said, following that statement immediately by saying, “And what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable.”

Obama made the remarks Friday at his Foundation’s “Democracy Forum.” Video excerpts of Obama’s comments were posted Pod Save America’s X page.

Critics were quick to note the former president’s moral equivalency of the brutal Hamas attacks that killed over 1400 Israelis, with the Daily Mail headlining that “Barack REFUSES to Pick a Side.”

Obama appeared to mildy condemn both sides, maintaining this was the best way to solve the conflict.

"If there's any chance for us to be able to act constructively to do something, it will require an admission of complexity and maintain what on the surface may seem contradictory ideas,” he said.

Obama also seemed to be open to negotiating with the Hamas terrorists who reportedly hold over 200 hostages, including as many as 20 American citizens.

"If you genuinely want to change this, then you've got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side, and listen to them, and understand what they are talking about and not dismiss it," Obama said.

"Because you can't save that child without their help, not in this situation,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected such advice and in a televised address this week said a "cease-fire would mean Israel's surrender to Hamas terrorists."

It is not clear what occupation Obama is referring to.

In 2005, Israel, under pressure from the United States, unilaterally withdrew from Gaza, giving the Palestinians living there full control. Soon after the Israeli withdrawal, Hamas had established an iron grip over the enclave.

Obama also took a swipe at Israel.

“You can try to maintain your moral innocence, but that won't solve the problem,” he said.

“If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth, and then you have to admit that nobody's hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree," Obama said.

Obama expressed his own culpability telling his audience that he asks himself, “Well, is there something else I could have done?”