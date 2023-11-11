Trump's Vow to World, N.H. Voters: 'I Will Be Your Peacemaker'

Picking up campaign endorsements and speaking at a New Hampshire rally with a large overflow crowd outside, former President Donald Trump vowed Saturday afternoon to be America's "peacemaker" by restoring "American strength, power, and prestige.

"To me, peace through strength is not just a political slogan, it is a moral duty — and it is my commitment to you, the American people," Trump told Granite State rallygoers in Claremont Saturday.



"As president, I will restore American strength, power, and prestige — and I will be your peacemaker in the Oval Office."

Trump made a number of repeated campaign statements at the rally, including reminding his supporters he is the only presidential candidate for 2024 that can stop the President Joe Biden-created inevitable World War III.

"So whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or independent: If you don't want your sons and daughters drafted to fight and die in distant foreign lands, if you don't want your nation wrecked, if you don't want your economy destroyed, if you don't want American blood and American treasure squandered in a needless global war, then your choice in this election is simple: You must vote for President Donald J. Trump," Trump declared.

Trump also repeated his vow to bring back the Trump "travel ban" from majority Muslim nations that openly hate America and support terrorist proxies in the Middle East and his self-vowed "largest domestic deportation operation" in world history to investigate, find, and force expulsion of Hamas-supporting protesters, southern border human traffickers, and illegal aliens.

Speaking on Veterans Day, Trump denounced "the years of scandal, betrayal, and neglect of the Obama-Biden administration" foisted on America's veterans.

"They were terrible, and they were treated terribly, and you couldn't do a damn thing about it," Trump said.

"This wasn't prime time for our people, and they weren't able to defend themselves. They had people who would really mistreat our veterans and we couldn't do a thing about it because of the laws — civil service and otherwise.

You couldn't do a thing. They could be as bad as they wanted."

But Trump said he delivered his longtime "Apprentice" slogan to them.

"We said, 'you're fired; get out,'" Trump said to wild cheers.

"I don't know if you know, Biden wants to put them all back, can you believe it?"