DeSantis Offers Help After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 10:59 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered assistance from the state's Division of Emergency Management to aid in rescue and recovery efforts after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday in Baltimore.

"I have directed @FLSERT to offer assistance to the State of Maryland, if needed, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The State of Florida stands willing to help and our prayers are with the victims and first responders," DeSantis posted on X.

The container vessel Dali out of Singapore was leaving the Port of Baltimore at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when it lost propulsion and collided with a support column of the bridge, plunging much of the structure and several vehicles into the Patapsco River.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said he was deploying federal resources.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

