×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: baltimore | maryland | francis scott key | bridge | collapse | terrorism | police

Baltimore Police: No Terrorism Indicated in Bridge Collapse

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 08:17 AM EDT

Terrorism apparently did not play a part in the early Tuesday collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, according to multiple reports.

The collapse plunged cars and as many as 20 people into the river below. Rescuers were searching for survivors in the Patapsco River.

"There is absolutely no indication that there's any terrorism, that this was done on purpose," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, Barron's reported.

"@WhiteHouse is closely monitoring the collision at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that resulted in the collapse of the bridge, according to a WH official. They say there 'no indication of any nefarious intent' at this time," ABC News' Molly Nagle posted on X.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Terrorism apparently did not play a part in the early Tuesday collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, according to multiple reports.
baltimore, maryland, francis scott key, bridge, collapse, terrorism, police, white house
119
2024-17-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 08:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved