Baltimore Police: No Terrorism Indicated in Bridge Collapse

Terrorism apparently did not play a part in the early Tuesday collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, according to multiple reports.

The collapse plunged cars and as many as 20 people into the river below. Rescuers were searching for survivors in the Patapsco River.

"There is absolutely no indication that there's any terrorism, that this was done on purpose," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, Barron's reported.

"@WhiteHouse is closely monitoring the collision at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore that resulted in the collapse of the bridge, according to a WH official. They say there 'no indication of any nefarious intent' at this time," ABC News' Molly Nagle posted on X.