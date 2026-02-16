WATCH TV LIVE

Report: FCC Finds No Violations in Bad Bunny Halftime Show

By    |   Monday, 16 February 2026 09:02 PM EST

The Federal Communications Commission determined that Bad Bunny's performance during the Super Bowl LX halftime show did not violate rules barring indecent or profane content during prime time.

The FCC ruled that the songs the Puerto Rican rapper performed during the halftime show — "Tití Me Preguntó," "Monaco," and "Safaera" — were scrubbed of lyrics that typically reference sex acts and genitalia, the New York Post reported Friday.

Without the edits, the lyrics could have violated FCC rules barring profanity and obscenity during prime time, the Post reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The FCC shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence.

An NFL spokesman and a representative for Bad Bunny did not respond to the Post's requests for comment. An FCC representative had no immediate comment.

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Randy Fine of Florida, called for a federal investigation into Bad Bunny's performance, criticizing the show as "disturbing," "illegal," and inappropriate for a prime-time broadcast watched by millions of families.

Bad Bunny is the stage name of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a 31-year-old pop star known for his sartorial flair, sometimes wearing a dress on stage, singing in Spanish, and risqué lyrics.

The style has made him popular with millions of fans but has also drawn criticism from some viewers.

At this year's Grammys, Bad Bunny took a dig at President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts. His halftime show returned to that theme, depicting Latin American life against a backdrop of sugar cane fields and Latin American flags.

FCC rules prohibit what is broadly defined as obscene material on free television, as opposed to cable. The restrictions apply particularly during prime time, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., depending on the time zone, according to the Post.

Bad Bunny performed between approximately 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., squarely within prime time.

