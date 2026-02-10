WATCH TV LIVE

Republicans Seek Probe of Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:17 PM EST

Several Republican lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, blasting the show as "disturbing," "illegal," and inappropriate for a prime-time broadcast watched by millions of families.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said Monday that he and other Republicans plan to send a letter to the Federal Communications Commission demanding "fines and broadcast license reviews" for the NFL, NBC, and the performer.

Fine argued the performance crossed legal and moral lines.

"Had he said these lyrics — and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous," Fine wrote on X, calling the show "illegal."

Bad Bunny performed portions of songs containing explicit sexual references, though some lyrics were bleeped during the broadcast. Axios reported that while suggestive content aired, Bad Bunny "did not once say the f-word" during his show, as had been reported.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., also moved to escalate scrutiny, sending a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee seeking a formal inquiry into the NFL and NBCUniversal.

Ogles asked whether the networks had "prior knowledge, review, and approval of explicit and indecent content."

He said "children were forced to endure" a performance featuring sexualized dancing and lyrics that "openly glorified" certain sexual activities.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., compared the show unfavorably to past controversies, calling it "much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction."

Appearing Tuesday on Real America's Voice, Alford said House Republicans are actively reviewing the performance.

"We are still investigating this. There's a lot of information that has come out about the lyrics," Alford said. "I saw the halftime show ... the lyrics from what we have seen, from Bad Bunny, are very disturbing."

The backlash extended beyond Capitol Hill. Donald Trump Jr. weighed in Monday after The Washington Post described the performance as "wholesome."

"Maybe the 30% layoffs at WAPO weren't nearly enough," Trump Jr. wrote on X.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

