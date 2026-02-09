Bad Bunny Reduces Online Presence After Halftime Show

Entertainer Bad Bunny cleared some of his social media presence after performing in the halftime show of Sunday's Super Bowl LX.

The Hill reported that following the appearance, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer deleted all Instagram posts, removed his profile photo, and unfollowed all users on the platform.

His account has more than 52 million followers. He also unfollowed accounts on X and removed his profile photo from his @sanbenito account, where he has about 5 million followers.

No explanation was given for the changes.

The performer, whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, appeared before a crowd of more than 70,000 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with millions watching worldwide.

The performance included references to Latin American culture and featured an on-field stage styled as an agricultural plot with choreographed dancing set to bachata music.

Celebrity guests including Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, and Cardi B participated. The segment closed with remarks from the singer recognizing a number of nations.

"And my motherland, mi barrio [my neighborhood], Puerto Rico, seguimos aqui [we are still here]," he said before holding up a football inscribed with "Together we are America."

A message displayed in the stadium read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

The show generated reaction from political figures as well. President Donald Trump wrote on social media that the halftime performance was "absolutely terrible."

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump wrote.

He continued, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting… This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country… There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show. ... MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Separately, the conservative group Turning Point USA hosted an alternative event it described as the "All-American Halftime Show," featuring Kid Rock and other performers.