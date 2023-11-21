Israeli to Newsmax: I'm Praying Hamas Releases My Wife and Kids

Avihai Brodutch, an Israeli, told Newsmax he is praying Hamas releases his wife and three children, who are being held hostage by the terror group.

Brodotch made his comments on Tuesday's "National Report."

His children, aged 4, 8, and 10, along with his wife, were ripped from the family home in Israel on Oct. 7.

"There was another girl that came running to our house," he said. "Her parents were murdered. And she came running trying to save herself. My wife took her into the safe room. So she stayed with my wife and our three kids. And they took all four of them to Gaza. They just came inside, you know, took them at gunpoint all the way to Gaza. And they're holding them there for 46 days now."

Amid reports of a possible deal to release some of the hostages, Brodutch says he is praying for the release of his family and all the hostages.

"I met the biggest rabbi in Israel," he said. "So, you know, I got a lot of people praying for me."

"You know, I really hope for the release of my wife and three kids, and we prayed for the release of all the hostages so they could all come back to their homes."

