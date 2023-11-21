Netanyahu: Progress Made on Hostage Deal as Cabinet to Convene

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping there will "soon" be good news regarding a deal to secure the release of some hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he said on Tuesday.

"I don't think it's worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon. We are making progress," the prime minister told soldiers of the 8101st Battalion of the Alexandroni Reserve Brigade serving near the border with Lebanon.

Shortly after Netanyahu's remarks, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the War Cabinet would convene at 6 p.m. to discuss "developments regarding the release of our hostages," followed by a meeting of the Political-Security Cabinet at 7 p.m. and the entire government one hour later.

Hamas is holding some 240 Israelis hostages in Gaza, who were captured during the terror group's Oct. 7 invasion of Israel.

According to a Channel 12 report on Tuesday, Israel and Hamas were "very close" to a hostage deal.

The report cited a senior Israeli official who said that while the sides have agreed to the outlines of an agreement, the parties were still hashing out various technical issues.

The deal under discussion would reportedly include the release of around 50 hostages, most likely women and children, in exchange for a cease-fire of 3-5 days. Ten hostages would be released per day, with additional captives possibly being released if the cease-fire is extended, according to the report.

Hamas would guarantee that mothers are not separated from their children, the reports added.

Israel has agreed to refrain from using surveillance drones in Gaza for six hours a day during the cease-fire, a demand Jerusalem previously refused, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Jerusalem is "meticulously" verifying the names on the list of Palestinian prisoners who could be released as part of the deal to ensure that none of them are connected to Hamas.

