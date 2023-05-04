No Jail for Dem Rep's Child Who Assaulted Cop

The transgender daughter of the House minority whip will face no jail time for assaulting a police officer during an anti-police protest in Boston, but was required to write an apology letter.

Riley Dowell, 23, was arrested after allegedly spray-painting a monument on Boston Common with the anti-police slogans "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB" — which stands for "all cops are b*****ds," the New York Post reported.

During the process of the arrest, Dowell was accused of striking a police officer in the face, which brought added charges of assault and battery on a police officer. Dowell also was charged with vandalizing property, tagging property, vandalizing a historic marker/monument, and resisting arrest.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Steven Key ordered Dowell to continue therapy, complete a community-based program, and avoid the site of the anti-police protest.

Police reports on the incident said Jared Dowell (Riley Dowell's birth name) and "a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street, causing traffic to come to a standstill," according to a statement from Boston police. "While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth."

Dowell's mother is Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting," Clark tweeted after the incident. "This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process."