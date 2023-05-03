Ex-FBI Agent Arrested; Urged Killing Police on 1/6

Federal prosecutors in Washington have arrested a former FBI agent, accusing him of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and encouraging protesters to kill police officers.

According to the criminal complaint, camera footage caught Jared L. Wise, who was a special agent and supervisory special agent with the FBI from 2004 to 2017, going through the Capitol's Senate Wing door at 2:23 p.m. It said upon entering, he "clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph." It said Wise later exited through a window adjacent to the Senate Wing door.

While outside, the complaint said Wise began engaging police, claiming he told officers, "You guys are disgusting. I'm former law enforcement. You're disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can't see it ... Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!"

The complaint said, "When violence against law enforcement began in front of Wise, including officers being knocked to the ground directly in front of him, Wise turned in the direction of the violence and shouted, 'Yeah, [expletive] them! Yeah, kill 'em!'" Seconds later, as the assaults continued, the complaint said Wise shouted in the direction of those attacking the police line, "Kill 'em! Kill 'em! Kill 'em!'"

The Wall Street Journal reported Wise was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and unlawfully entering a restricted building. He was arrested Monday in Bend, Oregon, where the investigators said he had been living since moving there from New Braunfels, Texas, in June.

The Journal reported few former federal agents like Wise have been among the more than 1,000 people the Justice Department has charged in connection with the events on Jan. 6. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent was arrested in 2021 for allegedly participating in the attack. The agent, Mark Ibrahim, who has since left the agency, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The Journal reported an attorney representing Wise couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The FBI declined to comment on his employment history.