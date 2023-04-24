×
Tags: breonna taylor | law enforcement | police brutality

Fired Cop in Breonna Taylor Case Hired Nearby

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 05:01 PM EDT

Myles Cosgrove, a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer, now serves in a neighboring district months after he was fired in relation to the Breonna Taylor case.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS' WLKY 32 that it hired Cosgrove on April 20, three years out from a no-knock raid by him and other officers executing a search warrant.

During that March 2020 incident, Taylor was shot and killed by Cosgrove. The police department subsequently fired him months later for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera.

Carroll County Chief Deputy Rob Miller told local news that he knows "there will be opinions on both sides of the equation," but "we're going to give him a chance."

It comes after Kentucky officials voted in November not to revoke his law enforcement license, opening up the initial possibility that he could work elsewhere in the state, Fox's WDRB 41 reported.

"This council, that is comprised of police officers across the state of Kentucky and civilians as well, looked at it, and they also felt like — at least to some extent — that it did not necessarily violate any of the norms that police officers face on a regular basis," said attorney Scott Miller, who represents Cosgrove.

According to NPR, Louisville city officials agreed to pay $2 million in December to settle several high-profile lawsuits filed by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who had been the raid's original target.

The case had been a key rallying call during protests in the summer of 2020, alongside the murder of George Floyd.

"He will live with the effects of being put in harm's way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire, and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor," stated attorney Steve Romines, a member of Walker's legal team.

Newsfront
Monday, 24 April 2023 05:01 PM
