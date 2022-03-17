Arnold Schwarzenegger Pleads With Putin to "Stop This War" Between Russia and Ukraine

Arnold Schwarzenegger has issued a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war" between Russia and Ukraine.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 74-year-old Austrian-American actor, who describes himself as "a long-time friend of the Russian people," opened up about his views on the conflict and why it needed to stop,

"To President Putin, I say, you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war," Schwarzenegger says at one point in the video.

He also addresses the people of Russia.

"No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that, but as a long-time friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say," he says, adding that he spoke with the same concern as he did following the Jan. 6 riots.

"I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine. Denazify Ukraine? This is not true," Schwarzenegger continues.

"Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president, a Jewish president I might add, whose father's three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis. You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people's war. No."

Schwarzenegger then points out that "thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed." They have been "caught between Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and the Russian leadership fighting for conquest," he said.

"Massive amounts of Russian equipment have been destroyed or abandoned," Schwarzenegger noted. "The destruction that Russian bombs are raining down upon innocent civilians has so outraged the world that the strongest global economic sanctions ever taken have been imposed on your country. Those who don't deserve it, on both sides of the war, will suffer."

The strength and the heart of the Russian people, he adds, will always inspire him. This, Schwarzenegger explains, is why he hopes that the people of Russia will let him tell "the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there."

While Schwarzenegger speaks openly and freely about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, others are suffering the repercussions of their words as they face Putin's new censorship laws banning criticism of the Ukraine war. Most recently, celebrity cookbook author Veronika Belotserkovskaya was charged by Russian officials with posting "false information" about the Ukraine war and could face up to 15 years in jail, according to the Daily Mail.