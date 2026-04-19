Pope Urges Angola to Overcome Divisions at Mass Attended by 100,000 People

Pope Leo urged Angolans on Sunday to overcome divisions after decades of bloody conflict in an address to an estimated 100,000 people who flocked to a Mass in a dirt field near the capital, Luanda.

In one of the biggest events of his ‌four-nation Africa tour, the pope called Angola, which experienced a bloody, 27-year civil war from 1975 to 2002, ​a "beautiful yet wounded country."

He urged Angolans to "build together a country where old divisions are overcome once and for all, where hatred and violence disappear."

At the end of the Mass, the pope ⁠decried the recent ramp-up in the Ukraine war, calling "for the weapons to fall silent and for the path ​of dialogue to be followed."

He also praised the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, to end fighting between Israeli forces ⁠and Iran-backed Hezbollah, as a "reason for hope."

Believers began arriving before dawn at Kilamba, a sprawling housing complex, braving hot and humid conditions to hear the address from the pope, who has become outspoken on war and inequality and angered President Donald Trump.

By the time the Mass began, ‌throngs of people filled the site, dancing and shouting as Leo drove through in his white popemobile.

Angola is one of the leading oil-producing countries in sub-Saharan Africa, but its population of 36.6 million people is still confronting extreme poverty, with more than 30% living on less than $2.15 per day, according to the ⁠World Bank.

More than half of the country identifies ‌as Catholic.

Leo, the first ⁠U.S. pope, is visiting Angola on the third leg of a four-nation Africa tour. In a speech to the country's political leaders on Saturday, ⁠he decried ⁠the exploitation of natural resources on the continent.

The pope blasted "despots and tyrants" who he said guarantee wealth but do not deliver on their promises, leading to suffering and ‌deaths.

He also urged political leaders to focus on helping all their people, and not just corporate interests.

"History will then vindicate you, even if in the near term some may oppose you," he said.

Anielka Caliata, 25, who was in the crowd ‌waiting for the pope ​in Kilamba on Sunday, said she ‌was grateful for the way the pope has debuted a forceful speaking style on his Africa tour.

"Our country needs a lot of this message and I think the pope will help us to ​think and reflect about that, knowing that all of us need to work together and do our best to have peace," she said, as she stood with her fiancé and parents.