Gallup: Biden Approval Second Lowest Among Presidents Since 1950s

Joe Biden's approval reached the second-lowest since the 1950s in the latest Gallup poll released on Friday, as the president struggles to manage the West's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impacts of runaway inflation.

The president's approval clocked in at around 41% among U.S. adults, with roughly 56% disapproving and 3% responding with no opinion.

The numbers are close to a reversal from Biden's approval and disapproval when he first entered office in January 2021. At the time, 57% of adults said they approved of Biden's job, and 37% said they were unsatisfied, an analysis of the survey results revealed.

Biden's approval in the fifth quarter is the worst among presidents in the Gallup poll dating back to when it was first conducted for Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s, except for Donald Trump, who stood at 39.1% over the same period.

Biden's upside-down job approval rating could ultimately impact this year's midterm elections, with Democrats defending slim majorities in the House and Senate.

"While it is possible that Biden's job approval could increase between now and the fall elections, doing so would go against the historical pattern for second-year presidents," the follow-up report by Gallup said.

"The prospects for significant improvement in Biden's job approval ratings before the fall midterms seem dim not only because of the historical record for second-year presidents, but because his approval ratings have been stuck in the low 40s for eight months."

Results are based on telephone interviews conducted April 1-19, 2022, across the U.S. with a random sample of 1,018 adults age 18 and above. The sample's margin of error is plus or minus 4% at a 95% confidence level.