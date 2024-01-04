×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antony blinken | protestors | palestinians | israel

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Jeer 'Bloody Blinken' at Home

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 05:01 PM EST

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's home in Virginia on Thursday, railing against the Biden administration's stance on the Israel-Hamas war with fake blood and Palestinian flags.

Calling him "bloody Blinken," activists doused the secretary's SUV and driveway with fake blood as he left his house in McLean for work, pouring it on the street as well, according to The Messenger.

The group reportedly chanted "shame on you" and "war criminal," and called for the U.S. to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, the Daily Mail reported.

Carrying banners and sign, the protestors lined the streets outside Blinken's home, demanding an end to the "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

The demonstration is the most recent sign of mounting fury over the White House's support of Israel as civilian casualties in Gaza continue to climb.

According to the Mail, Biden is even facing dissent from within the ranks of his own staff, as a senior Department of Education official resigned in protest, accusing the White House of "turning a blind eye to atrocities."

The president was also hit with an open letter from 17 campaign staffers that slammed his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Signed anonymously and posted on Medium, the staffers said they were compelled to speak out of "tough love" and called on Biden to demand a cease-fire.

This is not the first time demonstrators have assembled outside Blinken's home to protest.

In early December, 15 members of the Palestinian Youth Movement rallied outside the secretary's house to demand the U.S. end aid to Israel.

In October, Blinken's congressional testimony was interrupted numerous times by protestors in the audience, some of which held up red-stained hands to show that the administration had blood on its hands for backing Israel in the fight.

The chaos, which occurred during a hearing to review the administration's national security supplemental funding request, led to at least a dozen arrests.

Blinken has made many trips to Israel and Arab Middle Eastern nations since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and left thousands more wounded or taken hostage.

The White House has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in recent weeks to develop a plan to tone down the Gaza offensive.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's home in Virginia on Thursday, railing against the Biden administration's stance on the Israel-Hamas war with fake blood and Palestinian flags.
antony blinken, protestors, palestinians, israel
377
2024-01-04
Thursday, 04 January 2024 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved