Pro-Palestinian Protesters Jeer 'Bloody Blinken' at Home

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's home in Virginia on Thursday, railing against the Biden administration's stance on the Israel-Hamas war with fake blood and Palestinian flags.

Calling him "bloody Blinken," activists doused the secretary's SUV and driveway with fake blood as he left his house in McLean for work, pouring it on the street as well, according to The Messenger.

The group reportedly chanted "shame on you" and "war criminal," and called for the U.S. to stop the "genocide" in Gaza, the Daily Mail reported.

Carrying banners and sign, the protestors lined the streets outside Blinken's home, demanding an end to the "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

The demonstration is the most recent sign of mounting fury over the White House's support of Israel as civilian casualties in Gaza continue to climb.

According to the Mail, Biden is even facing dissent from within the ranks of his own staff, as a senior Department of Education official resigned in protest, accusing the White House of "turning a blind eye to atrocities."

The president was also hit with an open letter from 17 campaign staffers that slammed his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Signed anonymously and posted on Medium, the staffers said they were compelled to speak out of "tough love" and called on Biden to demand a cease-fire.

This is not the first time demonstrators have assembled outside Blinken's home to protest.

In early December, 15 members of the Palestinian Youth Movement rallied outside the secretary's house to demand the U.S. end aid to Israel.

In October, Blinken's congressional testimony was interrupted numerous times by protestors in the audience, some of which held up red-stained hands to show that the administration had blood on its hands for backing Israel in the fight.

The chaos, which occurred during a hearing to review the administration's national security supplemental funding request, led to at least a dozen arrests.

Blinken has made many trips to Israel and Arab Middle Eastern nations since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and left thousands more wounded or taken hostage.

The White House has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in recent weeks to develop a plan to tone down the Gaza offensive.