Biden Met With Jeers of 'Genocide' at Tree Lighting

Pro-Palestinian protesters greeted President Joe Biden and his family with chants accusing him of genocide at a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Friday in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

A group of 10 protesters unfurled signs that read "free Palestine" and "end apartheid" before breaking into their chant.

"Biden, Biden you can't hide. We charge you with genocide," they chanted.

A press release said the protesters were island residents, The Daily Mail reported.

"Nantucket Island has long been considered an exclusive vacation getaway for rich tourists. However, the protests on Friday night indicate that island residents are pushing back on their island and community being used as a safe haven for politicians and wealthy elites," read the release, according to The Daily Mail.

They're not the first to accused Biden of genocide. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., accused the president of genocide in a social media post a few weeks ago that included the terrorist slogan "from the river to the sea." She has since been censured.

Biden has taken flak from the left for not putting pressure on Israel to stop the shelling in Gaza, where the Israeli military is out to eradicate Hamas after the terrorist group massacred 1,200 in Israel on Oct. 7.

"I have encouraged the prime minister to focus on trying to reduce the number of casualties while he is attempting to eliminate Hamas, which is a legitimate objective he has. That's a difficult task, and I don't know how long it will take," Biden said, in part, during his speech on Friday.

Biden and his family — including son Hunter Biden and daughter, Ashley Biden — are spending the Thanksgiving holiday on the island. Biden delivered remarks on the release of hostages held by Hamas on Friday from the White Elephant Hotel on the island earlier in the day. Then they spent the day shopping before the tree lighting. Biden was also heckled by protesters yelling "Free Palestine!" as the family headed to lunch at the Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday, when the Biden family — including grandchildren — returns to the shopping area for Small Business Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.