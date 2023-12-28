Pro-Palestinian Protesters Swarm NYC, Chanting Against Israel

Myriad pro-Palestinian protesters inundated lower Manhattan, taking control of prominent landmarks and causing disruptions to routine activities, the New York Post reported.

The "Flood NYC for Palestine" emergency "funeral" march for children killed in Gaza drew around 1,000 participants and paralyzed locations such as City Hall, Zuccotti Park, and the Bank of New York Mellon headquarters.

Chants echoing calls for the end of Israel reverberated through the crowd, with slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Israel, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide." One protester's sign targeting President Joe Biden read, "Genocide Joe has got 2 go."

The protesters voiced persistent demands for a cease-fire and cessation of U.S. military aid to Israel, which intensified as Israel escalated its ground invasion of Gaza. Nerdeen Kiswani, founder of event organizer Within Our Lifetime, decried U.S. support for Israel, emphasizing its role in the ongoing conflict.

"Without U.S. backing, without U.S. support politically, financially, in the media, and so many other ways, the Palestinian resistance would have defeated Israel a long time ago," she said.

Peru-born rapper Immortal Technique joined the discourse, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between the U.S. and Israel. "Israel takes orders from the United States," he asserted at the Financial District Park.

The march culminated at the World Trade Center's Oculus, where demonstrators encircled the entrance, reiterating their rallying cry, "Free, free Palestine." Law enforcement contained the scene, redirecting civilians away from the crowd.

Bank of New York Mellon faced scrutiny outside its headquarters for allegedly financing genocide by investing in defense contractor Elbit Systems, a supplier to the Israel Defense Forces. Kiswani urged protesters to take action, citing recent efforts to disrupt Israeli flights.

The demonstration concluded with prayers at Foley Square; and despite the fervor, no arrests were reported by law enforcement. Simultaneously, a separate procession unfolded in Times Square as thousands of older Jewish, pro-Palestinian protesters laid effigies of 500 dead children in Times Square to symbolize the toll on both Gaza and Israel's youth.

Organized by Jewish elders, the solemn event aimed to draw attention to the human cost of the Gaza siege, imploring for an immediate and lasting cease-fire.

"Stealing the lives of thousands of children is unconscionable. We are here to add to the millions of voices worldwide insisting on an immediate permanent cease-fire," Ros Petchesky, one of the organizers, said in a statement.

"This is a matter of conscience for all human beings. How can we live with ourselves if we don't do everything possible to end the horror of this genocide?" Petchesky added.